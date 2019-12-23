Business News
December 23, 2019 / 12:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Portugal posts budget surplus of 1%/GDP in January-September

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s budget surplus rose to 1% of gross domestic product in the first nine months of 2019 from 0.4% a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute said on Monday.

The government’s official target for this year is still a deficit of 0.1%. Last year, the deficit for the whole year was 0.4% - the lowest in more than four decades and marking a sharp improvement in the country’s financial position from its 2011-14 debt crisis.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

