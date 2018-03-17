World's priciest chocolate goes on display in Portugal

LISBON (Reuters) - The world’s most expensive chocolate went on display at a chocolate fair in Obidos in Portugal on Friday.

Priced at 7,728 euros ($9,489) and covered in edible gold, the chocolate is part of a limited edition of 1,000 bonbons. It has a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes.

It was guarded by two uniformed men.

Slideshow (10 Images)

Its creator, Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes, said the diamond-shaped chocolate was certified as the world’s most expensive by the Guinness Book of Records, which in 2017 listed $250 La Madeline au Truffe made by Danish artisan chocolate-maker Fritz Knipschildt’s as the record holder.

Its crown-shaped box is decorated with 5,500 Swarovksi crystals and also carries personalized pincers.

($1 = 0.8144 euros)

(This version of the story corrects paragraph 2 to clarify only one of the edition of 1,000 chocolates was displayed)