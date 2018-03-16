FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Lifestyle
March 16, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

World's priciest chocolate goes on display in Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - The world’s most expensive chocolate went on display at a chocolate fair in Obidos in Portugal on Friday.

Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes prepares a candy wrapped in pure 23 carat gold during international chocolate fair in Obidos Portugal, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Priced at 7,728 euros ($9,489) each and covered in edible gold, the limited edition of 1,000 bonbons was guarded by two uniformed men. The chocolate has a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes.

Slideshow (9 Images)

Its creator Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes said the diamond-shaped chocolate was certified as the world’s most expensive by the Guinness Book of Records, which in 2017 listed $250 La Madeline au Truffe made by Danish artisan chocolate-maker Fritz Knipschildt’s as the record holder.

Its crown-shaped box is decorated with 5,500 Swarovksi crystals and also carries personalized pincers.

($1 = 0.8144 euros)

Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Miguel Perreira, editing by Axel Bugge and Dasha Afanasieva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.