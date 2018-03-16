World's priciest chocolate goes on display in Portugal

LISBON (Reuters) - The world’s most expensive chocolate went on display at a chocolate fair in Obidos in Portugal on Friday.

Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes prepares a candy wrapped in pure 23 carat gold during international chocolate fair in Obidos Portugal, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Priced at 7,728 euros ($9,489) each and covered in edible gold, the limited edition of 1,000 bonbons was guarded by two uniformed men. The chocolate has a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes.

Slideshow (9 Images)

Its creator Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes said the diamond-shaped chocolate was certified as the world’s most expensive by the Guinness Book of Records, which in 2017 listed $250 La Madeline au Truffe made by Danish artisan chocolate-maker Fritz Knipschildt’s as the record holder.

Its crown-shaped box is decorated with 5,500 Swarovksi crystals and also carries personalized pincers.

($1 = 0.8144 euros)