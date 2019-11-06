Portugal third-quarter jobless rate drops to new series lows

(Reuters) - Portugal’s unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in the third quarter from 6.3% in the previous three months, its lowest level since the series began in 2011, official data showed on Wednesday.

The figure was also below 6.7% in the same period of 2018.

The National Statistics Institute said that the youth unemployment rate - encompassing those between the ages of 15 and 24 - fell to 17.9% from 18.1% in the previous quarter, and was below 20.0% registered a year earlier.

Between July and September of this year, the total number of those unemployed decreased 1.5% to 324.4 thousand people from the previous three months, and fell 8.3% from a year earlier

The total workforce was practically unchanged at 5.27 million people.