Portugal's Costa presents cabinet list, Centeno keeps finance job

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s president accepted the line-up of a new minority Socialist government on Tuesday, with Mario Centeno, the mastermind behind the country’s first balanced budget in over four decades, keeping his job as Finance Minister.

Centeno, who is the current Eurogroup chief, is credited with devising a way to reverse many of the austerity policies of the previous administration while at the same time delivering the lowest budget deficit in 45 years of democracy.