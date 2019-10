Portugal's Prime Minister and Socialist Party (PS) candidate Antonio Costa greets a supporter after casting his ballot at a polling station during the general election in Lisbon, Portugal October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s ruling Socialists had “a great victory” in Sunday’s parliamentary election and will seek to form a stable government for four years of the legislature, senior Socialist lawmaker Ana Catarina Mendes said after exit polls were published.

Exit polls showed the Socialists won but likely fell just shy of an outright majority.