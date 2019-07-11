Big Story 10
July 11, 2019 / 1:11 PM / in 3 hours

Portugal to buy five Embraer military planes for 827 million euros

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s government will buy five KC-390 military transport aircraft and a flight simulator from Brazilian aerospace company Embraer for 827 million euros ($932 million), Defense Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho said on Thursday.

The first of the five jet-powered planes will be delivered to the Portuguese armed forces in February 2023, with the rest of deliveries to occur until February 2027.

According to a government statement, the purchase will reinforce the armed forces’ capabilities to combat wildfires.

Reporting by Catarina Demony, editing by Andrei Khalip

