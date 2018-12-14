Stevedores in Portugal port end strike, unblocking Volkswagen car shipments

LISBON (Reuters) - Striking stevedores at the Portuguese port of Setubal and the port administration reached a deal on Friday to end a strike that started 40 days ago and has blocked shipments of cars made at a Volkswagen plant nearby, and other goods.

“There is a deal to hire precarious stevedores in Setubal, which was the main demand. Loadings can start today if there are ships ready,” said Renato Teixeira, a spokesman for stevedores union SEAL.

The Volkswagen Autoeuropa plant near Lisbon is Portugal’s single largest exporter.