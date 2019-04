FILE PHOTO: A placard reading "Diesel sold out" is seen at a gas station in Porto, Portugal April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Striking Portuguese fuel-tanker drivers have called off their strike after talks over their demands for better pay and conditions, local media said on Thursday, ending the nation’s worst outbreak of industrial unrest in years.

The end of the strike was reported by TV channel SIC & radio station Renancenca and followed a nationwide stoppage which had prompted the government to declare an energy crisis.