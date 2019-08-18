Portugal's fuel-tanker drivers call off strike: union

FILE PHOTO: A placard reading "Energy crisis. Maximum limit 25 litres per filling" is seen as a man fills up a car during a fuel strike, at a gas station near Lisbon, Portugal, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s fuel-tanker drivers voted on Sunday to call off an indefinite strike, with their union agreeing to negotiate with employers in government-brokered talks set to take place this week.

“Given that all conditions are in place to negotiate with ANTRAM (employers’ association) and the government, it was decided that the strike would be called off,” said Pedro Pardal Henriques, vice president of the National Hazardous Goods Drivers’ Union (SNMMP).