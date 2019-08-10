Portugal's fuel-tanker drivers to go ahead with strike: union

FILE PHOTO: A placard reading "Diesel sold out" is seen at a gas station in Porto, Portugal April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s fuel-tanker drivers are set to go on strike from Monday for an indefinite period, their union confirmed, raising fears about the impact on the country’s tourism-dependent economy during the busy summer season.

“Our members spoke,” Francisco Sao Bento, President of the National Hazardous Materials Drivers’ Union (SNMMP), told reporters on Saturday evening, adding that the strike will go ahead as planned after negotiations with the employers’ association failed.

The drivers are demanding higher wages and better working conditions.