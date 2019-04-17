Portugal's striking fuel-tanker drivers to meet essential supplies: government

LISBON (Reuters) - Striking fuel-tanker drivers have agreed to provide essential supplies to emergency services such as hospitals and airports, the government said on Wednesday, but their strike continued, worsening fuel shortages in cities and towns country-wide.

Portugal declared an “energy crisis” on Tuesday after the strike forced it to order striking workers to get back on the road immediately as airports resorted to emergency reserves, forcing at least one flight to be canceled.

The government said in a statement posted online that union representatives had agreed to obey the emergency decree in talks held late on Tuesday.