May 30, 2018 / 11:32 AM / in an hour

Portugal unemployment rate slips to 7.4 percent in April: INE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s monthly unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent in April from a revised reading of 7.5 percent the previous month, which was the lowest in 14 years, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate compares to 9.2 percent in April 2017.

The youth unemployment rate of those aged 15 to 24 edged lower to 22.1 percent in April and compared to 23.8 percent a year earlier.

The total number of unemployed fell to 381,400 people in April from 386,000 in March, while the total workforce stood at around 5.15 million.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

