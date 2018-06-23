FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2018 / 8:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

South Korean steelmaker POSCO names head of Posco Chemtech as candidate for next leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO on Saturday selected Choi Jeong-woo, the head of affiliate Posco ChemTech, as its final candidate to lead the company.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Choi still needed to win approval at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on July 27, the company said.

In April, the company said Kwon Oh-jun was stepping down from the chief executive position.

POSCO was privatised in 2000, but chief executives have previously been replaced when a new administration takes office, local media reported.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

