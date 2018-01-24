FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 5:24 AM / in 36 minutes

POSCO to set up battery materials JVs with China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - POSCO (005490.KS), South Korea’s top steelmaker, said on Wednesday it will set up two joint ventures to produce lithium-ion battery materials with China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt (603799.SS), one of China’s top cobalt producers.

    The China-based joint ventures will start production of precursors and cathodes from 2020, the steelmaker said.

    These ventures will help POSCO secure stable supplies of cobalt and other ingredients for lithium-ion battery materials, POSCO added.

    Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

