July 6, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Ex-JPMorgan banker Nola to become Poste Italiane CFO: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/MILAN (Reuters) - Guido Nola, outgoing senior country officer for JPMorgan in Italy, will be appointed chief financial officer at state-controlled conglomerate Poste Italiane, two sources with knowledge of matter said on Friday.

Nola will join former JPMorgan top banker Matteo Del Fante, who became chief executive at Poste Italiane last year, and could help speed up the turnaround of the group that generates its revenue from insurance, banking and mail and parcel businesses.

Poste Italiane and Nola were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
