MILAN (Reuters) - Poste Italiane has earmarked 200 million euros for tech partnership agreements, four of which have already been signed, CEO Matteo del Fante said on Friday.

The former postal service monopolist has room for one more deal, Del Fante said at an event in London where the group presented its agreements with logistics company Sennder, home delivery firm Milkman, financial services company Moneyfarm and Tink!.