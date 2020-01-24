Italy's Poste launches new Codice PostePay payment technology

FILE PHOTO: Poste Italiane headquarter is seen in Rome, Italy, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Poste Italiane is launching a new payment technology with the aim to win more clients among Italian small businesses, Marco Siracusano, head of digital payment unit PostePay said on Friday.

Poste Italiane, the former monopolist in the country for postal services, has developed the new technology based on QR codes that allows buyers to pay for goods and services using only their mobile phones, without any POS terminal devices.

The market targeted includes around 2.3 million merchants in Italy, Siracusano said.

