WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO) and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) have agreed to divest two of Agrium’s U.S. production facilities to win merger approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the FTC said on Wednesday.

The two Canadian fertilizer and chemical companies agreed in a settlement with the FTC to divest one facility to Itafos (IFOS.V) and another to Trammo Inc, the agency said.