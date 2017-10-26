Potash Corp third-quarter profit disappoints ahead of merger, shares slip

(Reuters) - Canada’s Potash Corp of Saskatchewan set to merge with rival Agrium Inc to withstand a fertilizer slump, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, and narrowed its full-year forecast, pressuring its stock.

Prices of crop nutrient potash have leveled off this year after hitting eight-year lows late last year due to low crop prices and excessive production capacity.

The slump, which has extended to nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, has led Potash Corp (POT.TO)(POT.N) to seek consolidation and idle capacity.

Potash said the all-stock merger with Agrium (AGU.TO), valued at $25 billion when it was announced last year, was on track for completion by the end of the year, forming a new company called Nutrien.

New York-listed shares of Potash dipped 1.7 percent to $19.34.

Pressure on Potash stock is likely to be short-lived as investors quickly turn their attention to the merger, combining Potash Corp’s fertilizer capacity with Agrium’s network of stores to sell fertilizer and seed to farmers, said Brian Madden, portfolio manager at Goodreid Investment Counsel, which owns Potash shares.

“The bigger prize is the combination of the two businesses,” Madden said. Nutrien “is going to be bigger, and less volatile.”

India last month approved the merger, contingent on Potash divesting stakes in fertilizer companies ICL Israel Chemicals (ICL.TA), SQM SQMa.SN and Arab Potash Co Plc APOT.AM.

Potash should resist using the proceeds for further acquisitions in an oversupplied market, Madden said.

Potash Corp’s sales volumes exceeded expectations, but the opening of new mines owned by K+S AG (SDFGn.DE) and EuroChem will add competition early next year, said BMO analyst Joel Jackson.

The company’s third-quarter revenue rose 8.6 percent to $1.23 billion, helped by higher sales volumes and average realized prices of potash.

However, the cost of goods sold rose 5 percent in the quarter, resulting in a smaller profit.

Net income fell to $53 million, or 6 cents per share, from $81 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Potash Corp tightened its full-year adjusted earnings to 48 cents to 54 cents per share from 45 cents to 65 cents.

Excluding items, profit was 9 cents a share, lower than the 12 cents analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.