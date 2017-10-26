Potash Corp third-quarter profit disappoints, shares slide early

(Reuters) - Canada’s Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO)(POT.N) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and cut its full-year earnings forecast as costs increased.

New York-listed shares of the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity fell 4.5 percent before normal trading hours.

Prices of crop nutrient potash have leveled off this year after hitting eight-year lows late last year due to low crop prices and excessive production capacity.

The slump has led Potash Corp to seek a merger with rival Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and to idle capacity. Potash said the merger was on track for completion by the end of the year.

Potash Corp’s sales volumes exceeded expectations, but the opening of new mines owned by K+S AG (SDFGn.DE) and EuroChem will add competition early next year, said BMO analyst Joel Jackson.

The company’s third-quarter revenue rose 8.6 percent to $1.23 billion, helped by higher sales volumes and average realized prices of potash.

However, the cost of goods sold rose 5 percent in the quarter, resulting in a smaller profit.

Net income fell to $53 million, or 6 cents per share, from $81 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Potash Corp tightened its full-year adjusted earnings to 48 cents to 54 cents per share from 45 cents to 65 cents.

Excluding items, profit was 9 cents a share, lower than the 12 cents analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.