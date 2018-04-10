HK's Pou Sheng says plan to go private canceled after shareholder opposition

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese sportswear retailer Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd (3813.HK) said its parent’s plan to take the company private had been canceled as more than 10 percent of shareholders had voted against the proposal.

Its parent firm, Taiwan’s Pou Chen Corp (9904.TW) had proposed taking Pou Sheng private in a deal valuing it at $1.4 billion.

Shares in Pou Sheng fell nearly 36 percent in early Tuesday trade on the news.

As part of the deal, group firm Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd (0551.HK) had agreed to sell its 62 percent stake in Pou Sheng and to distribute a special dividend to its shareholders on completion of the deal.

There would now be no special dividend, Yue Yuen said in a separate statement, sending its shares sliding 11 percent.