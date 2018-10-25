FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 2:10 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

PPG Industries backs CEO after shareholder Trian calls for his ouster

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Paints and coatings maker PPG Industries (PPG.N) said its board unanimously backed Michael McGarry as Chairman and CEO, in response to Nelson Peltz-owned Trian Fund Management’s call for his ouster.

A PPG Industries precipitated silicas plant is pictured in West Lake, Louisiana, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Peltz’s Trian Fund, which owns a 2.9 percent stake in PPG, had reportedly asked for the current CEO to be replaced by his predecessor, Charles Bunch, in a bid to improve performance before a possible split of the company, according to a Bloomberg report which cited people familiar with the matter.

The report added that Trian spoke with Bunch, who is prepared to return to the company.

"PPG's directors made clear that the Board of Directors unanimously supports Michael McGarry as Chairman and CEO," the company said in a statement here on Thursday, adding the board "also believes that the company's strategic plan has positioned PPG to drive growth and increase shareholder value."

The company said they would be open to listen to Trian on other topics.

Trian did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

The hedge fund revealed it picked the stake in PPG, valued at $690 million, earlier this month.

Ed Garden, Trian’s chief investment officer, is expected to present the firm’s case for change at an investor conference in Toronto Thursday, Bloomberg said.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

