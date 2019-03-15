Prada returns to sales growth despite slower second-half

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada achieved revenue growth for the first time in four years in 2018, showing its turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit, though sales growth slowed in the second half of the year.

FILE PHOTO: Italian luxury fashion house Prada's logo is seen at a store in Zurich, Switzerland October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Milan-based but Hong Kong-listed company, jointly run by husband and wife team Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, aims to cement a sales revival that began at the end of 2017 after several years of declines.

“The process of business transformation started in 2017 is delivering positive results,” the company said in a statement, adding that it expects a progressive return to volume and margin growth.

Full-year sales were up 6 percent at constant exchange rates at 3.142 billion euros ($3.6 billion) compared with 9.4 percent growth in the first six months. At current exchange rates, sales growth came in at 3 percent.

But for all its revenue progress, operating profit continued to slide, with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) down 10 percent at 323.8 million euros.

Analysts had expected revenue of 3.17 billion euros and EBIT of 377 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

The second half of 2018 has been more challenging for the luxury industry as the “yellow vest” protests in France, global trade tensions, a strong dollar and a more moderate demand in China depressed tourist flows.

Considered an institution in the fashion world, Prada has lost ground to both new and old rivals in an increasingly competitive industry dominated by cash-rich giants such as LVMH and Kering.

However, it appears to have turned a corner with the strategy shift to focus on store renovation and relocations, new products and digital sales.

Prada said that in volume terms, discounted sales fell in 2018 while full-price sales rose, though that failed to translate into a higher operating margin because of negative currency effects.