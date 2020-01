FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company United Technologies and their subsidiary Pratt & Whitney is pictured in San Diego, California April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MONTREAL (Reuters) - A software update for the GTF engine on the A220 jet is expected in the spring, pending regulatory approval, Graham Webb, vice president of Pratt & Whitney commercial engine programs said on Wednesday.

Checks were ordered on the GTF on the Airbus plane last year following engine failures on aircraft operated by Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) subsidiary Swiss.