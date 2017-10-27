FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Precision Drilling reports smaller-than-expected loss
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 27, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in an hour

Precision Drilling reports smaller-than-expected loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) (PDS.N) reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Friday as drilling activity picked up in the United States on higher crude oil prices.

The company said it now operates 61 rigs in the United States, more than double from a year earlier. Precision Drilling currently has 49 active rigs in Canada.

Brent crude LCOc1 prices have raced higher and are hovering near $60, benefiting from OPEC-led output cuts and fall in U.S. inventories while U.S. light crude oil CLc1 prices averaged $48.03. [O/R]

Revenue from contract drilling services rose 46.4 percent to C$278.6 million and lifted the total revenue to C$314.5 million.

Net loss narrowed to C$26.3 million ($20.4 million), or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$47.4 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 9 Canadian cents per share, smaller than the estimate of 12 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.