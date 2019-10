(Reuters) - Oilfield services company Precision Drilling’s (PD.TO) loss narrowed for the third-quarter, helped by higher drilling activity across North America, the Canadian company reported on Thursday.

Net loss narrowed to C$3.5 million ($2.68 million), or 1 Canadian cent per share, from C$30.6 million, or 10 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 2% to C$376 million.