FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
July 9, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Activist Paulson reduces holding in Britain's Premier Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects JULY 9 filing to show Paulson reduced (not increased) stake)

FILE PHOTO: A Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewell is seen in this illustration taken March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Paulson & Co has reduced its overall interest in Britain’s Premier Foods Plc (PFD.L) to just over 6 percent from 7.5 percent, the hedge fund firm led by billionaire investor John Paulson said on Monday.

The move comes ahead of a shareholder meeting next week which could determine the fate of Gavin Darby, chief executive of the maker of Oxo cubes and Mr Kipling cakes.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.