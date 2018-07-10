Activist Paulson reduces holding in Britain's Premier Foods

(Company corrects JULY 9 filing to show Paulson reduced (not increased) stake)

FILE PHOTO: A Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewell is seen in this illustration taken March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Paulson & Co has reduced its overall interest in Britain’s Premier Foods Plc (PFD.L) to just over 6 percent from 7.5 percent, the hedge fund firm led by billionaire investor John Paulson said on Monday.

The move comes ahead of a shareholder meeting next week which could determine the fate of Gavin Darby, chief executive of the maker of Oxo cubes and Mr Kipling cakes.