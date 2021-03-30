Pro Bono Heroes: Sullivan & Cromwell team breaks new ground for domestic violence survivor

(Reuters) - When Tanisha Davis earlier this month walked out the door of Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York and into the arms of her mother, her 15-year-old son and her best friends, Sullivan & Cromwell associate Angela Ellis was there to celebrate, too.

“It was the best moment of my career,” Ellis said of the chilly morning in the prison’s sprawling parking lot.

Working pro bono under the guidance of partner Nic Bourtin, Ellis led a team of firm litigators in winning Davis early release from prison in one of the first successful cases under New York’s Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act of 2019.

For their efforts, Ellis, Bourtin and the S&C team are Legal Action’s Pro Bono Heroes for the month of March.

A jury in Rochester, New York, convicted Davis of first-degree manslaughter in 2013 for killing her romantic partner Montreall Wright, who had subjected her to years of abuse.

Over the course of their eight-year relationship, which began when Davis was 19 and Wright was nearly 30, the violence escalated. Davis alleged that Wright beat her for things like objecting to driving with the car windows down or wanting to put up her own Christmas tree. The attacks included sexual assault and many instances of strangulation, including in her sleep, she said.

When she tried to end the relationship, Wright allegedly broke the windows of her house and forced his way inside. On the night he died, Davis had an order of protection against him.

“There’s no dispute that he attacked her and was strangling her,” Ellis said. “She grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him once in the shoulder.”

Davis promptly called 911 and applied first aid, but Wright did not survive.

At trial before Judge Alex Renzi of the New York State Supreme Court, Seventh Judicial District, some evidence of domestic abuse was presented. But there was no expert testimony to explain the severity of the abuse or to rebut the common misconceptions about domestic violence that were presented, including that survivors like Davis could easily end abusive relationships.

Davis was sentenced to 14 years behind bars for manslaughter.

Enter Sullivan & Cromwell.

The elite, 875-lawyer firm initially represented Davis on her direct - and unsuccessful - appeal.

The game-changer came in 2019, when New York enacted the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act. The law gives judges more flexibility in sentencing domestic violence survivors, as well as allowing people who were sentenced prior to the law’s enactment to apply for resentencing.

“Tanisha had such a compelling case,” Ellis said. “We got to work right away on the resentencing.”

But the law was brand-new. That meant there was “a lot of uncertainty about how to put together the best case,” Ellis said. “There was no playbook.”

Bourtin, who is the managing partner of Sullivan & Cromwell’s criminal defense and investigations group, said the team had “some very difficult strategic judgments to make along the way.”

Should they take a fully adversarial approach? Or try to persuade prosecutors to back their request for resentencing?

“Instead of waiting for the hearing, we decided to show all our cards,” he said, concluding that the risk of giving their opponents a preview of their best arguments was worth it.

The gamble paid off. Ellis and the other firm associates were “extremely successful in moving the DA’s office in how they viewed the case and the applicability of the new statute,” Bourtin said. “It came down to the wire, but the DA did not oppose the grounds for resentencing,” he said, adding, “It made the judge’s job much easier.”

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley in an emailed statement said that the DA’s office had “several meetings with (Davis’) attorneys and our office spoke with the family of the deceased before determining our support.” After “careful consideration,” she said, the office was “proud to support her resentencing under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act.”

Renzi, who presided over Davis’ 2013 trial, agreed to reduce her sentence by six years - which meant she was immediately eligible for release.

Ellis recalled making the call to her client to share the news. “She just gasped, and then started crying. It was really joyful.”

In all, Sullivan & Cromwell donated more than 3,000 hours of work on Davis’ case. In addition to Ellis and Bourtin, team members included associates Steve Hsieh, Cari Jeffries, Madeline Jenks and legal assistants Sadie LoGerfo-Olsen and Allie Williams, as well as former associates Zack Markarian and Meghan Gilligan Palermo and former legal assistant Sakshi Mahajan.

“I told them team, ‘This may be the most important matter we have in the whole office,’” Bourtin said. “When you know there has really been an injustice, and that you have the opportunity to correct it, you put your heart and soul into it.”

