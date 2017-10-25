U.S. opens shaving cartridge patent probe after Gillette petition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has voted to open a patent infringement investigation into shaving cartridges and related parts and products after a petition from Procter & Gamble Co’s Gillette Co.

Gillette’s complaint says products infringing its products were imported, and the ITC said in a statement it has named as respondents Edgewell Personal Care Co of Missouri and several subsidiaries, including Schick Manufacturing Inc of Connecticut and Schick (Guangzhou) Co Ltd of Guangzhou, China.