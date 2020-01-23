P&G's quarterly sales miss Wall Street estimates, shares fall

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, its first miss in five quarters, hurt by a stronger dollar, sending its shares down about 2%.

Net sales rose 4.6% to $18.24 billion, slightly below the average analyst estimate of $18.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to P&G rose to $3.72 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.19 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.