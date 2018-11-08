Procter & Gamble unveils simpler management structure

The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) on Thursday announced a “simpler” management structure with six business units, that will be effective from July next year.

“This is the most significant organization change we’ve made in the last 20 years,” Chief Executive Officer David Taylor said in a statement.

The six units will have direct sales, profit and other responsibilities and their own chief executive officers, reporting to Taylor.

P&G also said Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller will expand his role to assume the duties of chief operating officer and will continue reporting to Taylor.