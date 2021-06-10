P&G says commodity, freight costs to bite more this fiscal year

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co’s freight and commodity costs have amounted to around $600 million after tax so far this fiscal year, its chief financial officer said at a conference on Thursday, exceeding the company’s prior expectations.

The company had previously said it expected more than $200 million in freight costs and about $125 million in commodity costs after tax for the fiscal year ended May 2021.