P&G says commodity, freight costs to bite this fiscal year

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co’s freight and commodity costs have amounted to around $600 million after tax so far this fiscal year, its chief financial officer said at a conference on Thursday.

The company had previously said it expected more than $200 million in freight costs and about $125 million in commodity costs after tax for the fiscal year ended May 2021.

(This story corrects first paragraph and headline to remove reference to costs being higher than prior expectations)