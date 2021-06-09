11th Circuit upholds common benefit award in Fla. drywall settlement

(Reuters) - Class counsel in multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective Chinese drywall are entitled to a 45% common-benefit award of the fees collected by a separate group of law firms who negotiated settlements for about 500 plaintiffs in Florida, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In an opinion handed down Wednesday, the unanimous 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled that U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke in the Southern District of Florida had not abused her discretion in setting the common-benefit award, intended to compensate class counsel for work that benefited all plaintiffs in the MDL.

The class counsel included Arnold Levin and Sandra Duggan of Levin Sedran & Berman; Stephen Herman of Herman Herman & Katz; Law Offices of Richard J. Serpe; and Patrick Montoya of Colson Hicks Eidson. The plaintiffs’ counsel who appealed the award include the firms of Parker Waichman; Milstein, Jackson, Fairchild & Wade; Whitfield Bryson; Roberts & Durkee; Levin Papantonio Rafferty Proctor Buchanan O’Brien Barr Mougey; and Mrachek, Fitzgerald, Rose, Konopka, Thomas & Weiss.

Jimmy Faircloth of Faircloth Melton Sobel & Bash, who represented the appellant firms, said the ruling “conflicts with 11th Circuit precedent on fee authority in a number of ways, including by sanctioning the treatment of contractual attorney fees as a fund for purposes of the common-benefit doctrine and allows MDL authority to reach even deeper into the jurisdiction of a transferor court.”

Duggan, who argued for class counsel on appeal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The long-running litigation includes thousands of lawsuits against China-based Taishan Gypsum Co Ltd and other companies filed throughout the country seeking to recover property damage caused by imported drywall installed in homes and commercial buildings from 2005 to 2008. Plaintiffs said the drywall emitted a noxious odor and corroded pipes, wiring and appliances.

A multidistrict litigation was consolidated before U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon of the Eastern District of Louisiana in 2009. In 2018, following pretrial proceedings, Fallon remanded some actions back to Judge Cooke in the Southern District of Florida, where they were originally filed.

The appellant firms subsequently negotiated settlements totaling more than $40 million between defendants and 497 Florida plaintiffs, with counsel collecting fees pursuant to their contingency agreements with their clients.

In January 2020, Fallon approved a $248 million global settlement in the MDL, and said class counsel were entitled to 60% of collected fees as a common-benefit award. Class counsel asked Cooke for 60% of fees in the Florida cases as well, but she awarded 45%.

On appeal, the Florida firms argued that their fees were not part of a common fund that could be used for a common-benefit award. Circuit Judge Charles Wilson, writing for the panel, disagreed.

The Florida plaintiffs’ firms “benefited from the decade of foundational work that Class Counsel exerted in this groundbreaking MDL,” he wrote.

Wilson was joined by Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum and Senior Circuit Judge Frank Hull.

The case is Parker Waichman v. Levin, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-12100.

For Florida settlement plaintiffs’ counsel: Jimmy Faircloth of Faircloth Melton Sobel & Bash

For class counsel: Sandra Duggan of Levin Sedran & Berman