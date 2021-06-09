Jury asked to award millions over failed embryo tank

(Reuters) - A lawyer representing five plaintiffs in the first trial over the failure of a Chart Industries Inc cryogenic tank at a San Francisco fertility clinic on Wednesday urged a jury to award each plaintiff more than $6 million, while Chart’s lawyer said the blame lay squarely with the clinic.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

“Nothing can truly restore to these plaintiffs what was taken from them,” plaintiffs’ lawyer Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp said in her closing argument. “The best the law can offer to these people is money.”

John Duffy of Swanson, Martin & Bell, who represents Chart, said in his closing argument that employees of the clinic, Pacific Fertility Center, lied on the witness stand as a part of a “cover-up” of the clinic’s misuse of the tank.

“This incident could never have happened the way they said it did,” he said.

The plaintiffs in the trial – the first to go before a jury out of hundreds who have sued Chart over the March 2018 tank failure – are three women who lost eggs in the tank, and a couple who lost embryos. Pacific Fertility and its parent company Prelude Fertility Inc previously got claims against them sent to arbitration, leaving Chart as the only defendant in court.

Sharp asked the jury to award between $170,000 and $350,000 in economic damages for the three women who lost eggs, and $6 million for pain and suffering – $3 million for the past suffering, and $3 million for the future.

She said the couple, whose treatment had been more costly, was entitled to up to $1 million in economic damages and could each be entitled to even greater damages for pain and suffering than the other plaintiffs, though she did not give an exact figure.

Duffy said that testimony from Pacific Fertility employees was inconsistent, in some cases contradicted by their own prior depositions and not scientifically plausible. He said it was impossible for the tank to fail in the way that the plaintiffs claimed, with no advance warning, and that when the tank’s electronic controller malfunctioned, a supervisor adopted an unreliable manual monitoring procedure rather than call for repairs or switch to a backup tank.

“I submit to you all respectfully that (Pacific Fertility Clinic) is lying to you,” he said.

Duffy said that, while the plaintiffs had suffered greatly, his client was not liable.

“The law tells you you have to set aside your sympathy,” he said.

The case is In re Pacific Fertility Center Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 18-cv-01586.

For the plaintiffs: Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp

For Chart: John Duffy of Swanson, Martin & Bell