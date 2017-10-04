FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Propertylink hits all time high after ESR buys stake
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 4, 2017 / 2:10 AM / 17 days ago

Australia's Propertylink hits all time high after ESR buys stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - ESR Pte Ltd, a unit of Asian logistics firm ESR Cayman Ltd, said it had taken an 18 percent stake in Propertylink Group, buying 60.2 million shares via off-market purchases.

Propertylink’s shares rose up to 8 percent to an all-time high after the real estate investment trust said on Wednesday that ESR Pte Ltd bought the stake.

ESR said in a statement that it intended to keep its options open in relation to investment in Propertylink, and hinted at a possibility of increasing its interest in the company.

PropertyLink had earlier rejected a takeover offer from fellow fund manager Centuria Capital Ltd.

Centuria Capital Group and Centuria Industrial REIT made the takeover after taking a 17 percent stake in Propertylink in early September.

Propertylink and Centuria Group declined to comment on the transaction.

Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.