Shares of oilfield firm ProPetro fall 10% on short-seller's report

FILE PHOTO: A piece of equipment stands in the ProPetro yard before being sent to a fracking site where it will be used to coax oil from underground, in Midland, Texas, U.S., on April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Shares of oilfield services firm ProPetro Holding Corp fell as much as 10% on Thursday after research firm Culper Research released a report outlining business dealings among its executives and board members, and criticized an internal audit of related-party transactions as a “farce.”

Culper, which said it was short ProPetro’s stock, meaning it will profit if shares fall, outlined a network of companies formed by senior managers, and questioned some directors’ independence.

ProPetro was not immediately available to comment.

Shares were off 77 cents at $7.78 in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Reuters this month reported that ProPetro was under investigation over its financial disclosures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The fracking services company earlier said its board was examining accounting disclosures, internal controls and expense payments to top executives.

In early October, the firm’s audit committee released a report into its investigation that prompted a reshuffling of management and demoting of its co-founders. The committee said it was continuing to look at related-party real estate transactions.

ProPetro’s securities filings this year disclosed its offices were leased from a business owned by Chief Executive Dale Redman, and that it had leased other properties from businesses jointly owned by senior executives. The company also rented equipment from another Redman company.

It also had an agreement to purchase frac sand from a mine operating on land owned by an oil and gas company in which Redman is a 44% owner. Last year he received some $300,000 in royalty payments from that agreement, the regulatory filing showed.