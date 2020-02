FILE PHOTO: A piece of equipment stands in the ProPetro yard before being sent to a fracking site where it will be used to coax oil from underground, in Midland, Texas, U.S., on April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP.N) said on Monday a fact-finding committee found multiple material weaknesses related to its financial reporting and disclosures.

The Midland, Texas-based company had confirmed a Reuters’ report last November that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had opened an investigation in its financial disclosures and reporting.