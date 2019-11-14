ProPetro says no customer impact from SEC disclosures, probes

FILE PHOTO: A piece of equipment stands in the ProPetro yard before being sent to a fracking site where it will be used to coax oil from underground, in Midland, Texas, U.S., on April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

(Reuters) - ProPetro Holding Co (PUMP.N) on Thursday said it had not lost customers and did not expect to restate prior results amid a board probe in financial disclosures and an investigation by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

The Midland, Texas-based company which provides services to complete oil and gas wells, declined to discuss the investigations. The probes began this year after ProPetro revised public statements on its hydraulic fracturing fleet purchases.

Shares were down about 2% at $7.20 in morning trade.