ProPetro to run more hydraulic fracturing fleets in coming months

FILE PHOTO: A car drives past signage for ProPetro office space in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Liz Hampton

DENVER (Reuters) - U.S. hydraulic fracturing firm ProPetro Holding Corp plans to run between seven to eight fleets this quarter, up from an average of four fleets in the second quarter, executives told investors on an earnings call on Wednesday.

The company had averaged almost 19 fleets in the first quarter of this year, but saw a significant drop in activity after oil prices crashed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company on Wednesday said market conditions began to improve in June.