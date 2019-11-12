Mediaset could further increase stake in ProSiebenSat.1: source

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) could further increase its stake in German rival ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGd.DE, as part of its strategy to build a pan-European TV group, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

No decision has been taken yet, but the Italian group could initially raise its stake in the German company to just below 20%, the source said.

A second source said that Mediaset was not planning to increase its stake at this stage but did not rule it out in the future.

The Italian broadcaster, which is controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, does not plan a takeover of its German peer but wants to convince ProSiebenSat.1 that an agreement over a closer tie-up is necessary, one of the sources said.

