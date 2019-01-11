Germany's Prosieben denies report on possible takeover by Axel Springer

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germany's biggest commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG is pictured in front of their headquarters in Unterfoehring, near Munich, Germany in this February 26, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSMGn.DE) on Friday denied a report by Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper that German publisher Axel Springer may launch a takeover bid for it.

“We are working well together with Springer in some areas, but the rumours surrounding the possible acquisition of ProSiebenSat.1 by Axel Springer SE are wrong,” a spokeswoman for ProSiebenSat.1 Media said.

Axel Springer’s Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner in December showed little interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media, citing the weakness of its core commercial TV operation.