Germany's Prosieben denies report on possible takeover by Axel Springer

BERLIN (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSMGn.DE) on Friday denied a report by Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper that German publisher Axel Springer may launch a takeover bid for it.
“We are working well together with Springer in some areas, but the rumours surrounding the possible acquisition of ProSiebenSat.1 by Axel Springer SE are wrong,” a spokeswoman for ProSiebenSat.1 Media said.
Axel Springer’s Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner in December showed little interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media, citing the weakness of its core commercial TV operation.
