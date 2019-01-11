Deals
January 11, 2019 / 10:04 AM / in 35 minutes

Germany's Prosieben denies report on possible takeover by Axel Springer

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germany's biggest commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG is pictured in front of their headquarters in Unterfoehring, near Munich, Germany in this February 26, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSMGn.DE) on Friday denied a report by Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper that German publisher Axel Springer may launch a takeover bid for it.

“We are working well together with Springer in some areas, but the rumours surrounding the possible acquisition of ProSiebenSat.1 by Axel Springer SE are wrong,” a spokeswoman for ProSiebenSat.1 Media said.

Axel Springer’s Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner in December showed little interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media, citing the weakness of its core commercial TV operation.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin

