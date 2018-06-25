FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
June 25, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

RTL says open to cooperation on TV streaming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL said it was open to cooperation in TV streaming after competitor ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Inc announced plans to build a joint German platform.

“We are fundamentally open to cooperation and alliances if they fit our business model and are legally viable,” a spokesman for RTL’s German unit said in response to a request for comment.

The spokesman added that RTL was concentrating on developing its own product, TV NOW, and did not want to lose momentum. “That does not rule out the possibility of also holding talks,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.