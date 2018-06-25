RTL says open to cooperation on TV streaming

MUNICH (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL said it was open to cooperation in TV streaming after competitor ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Inc announced plans to build a joint German platform.

“We are fundamentally open to cooperation and alliances if they fit our business model and are legally viable,” a spokesman for RTL’s German unit said in response to a request for comment.

The spokesman added that RTL was concentrating on developing its own product, TV NOW, and did not want to lose momentum. “That does not rule out the possibility of also holding talks,” the spokesman said.