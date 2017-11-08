FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ProSieben buys majority in U.S. film distributor Gravitas
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 8, 2017 / 4:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ProSieben buys majority in U.S. film distributor Gravitas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Red Arrow Entertainment Group, part of Germany’s ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PSMGn.DE), has acquired a majority stake in U.S. film distributor Gravitas Ventures, the Munich-based broadcaster said on Wednesday.

The deal comes as ProSieben battles weak ad revenues in its home market and seeks to bolster the content that it offers via its free-to-air channels and digital platform.

“Partnering together, we will have tremendous capabilities to package and sell films and TV to the growing list of buyers worldwide,” Jan Frouman, chairman and chief executive of Red Arrow said in a statement.

Terms were not disclosed for the deal to buy into Gravitas, described as one of the largest all-rights film distributors in the world with a focus on independently produced films and documentaries for digital, streaming and “over-the-top” internet delivery platforms.

It comes just ahead of ProSieben’s quarterly results.

Analysts expect the company, which has lowered its outlook three times this year for TV advertising in Germany, to report a 3 percent rise in revenues and a slight decline in core revenues.

Reporting by Douglas BusvineEditing by Emma Thomasson, Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.