September 13, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

ProSieben not discussing cross-border merger: CEO

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media is not discussing a cross-border European merger and is instead focusing on developing its own business, chief executive Max Conze told Reuters on Thursday.

“We are really focused on working on our own projects,” he said on the sidelines of the dmexco digital marketing fair in Cologne, after Italian broadcaster Mediaset said a day earlier it was working on a big European merger deal.

Conze, who took the helm as CEO at mid-year, said he wanted to execute on strategy after ProSieben restructured into three divisions spanning entertainment, content and e-commerce, where it has partnered with investor General Atlantic.

It is also seeking to attract partners to a joint streaming platform it is setting up with Discovery Inc that, for now, has a focus on Germany.

Conze said he did not rule out a merger at some point in the future but this would have to be “at the right time”.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Martin

