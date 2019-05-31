ProsiebenSat, Mediaset deny talks on creating a pan-European TV company

MILAN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Broadcasters ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset denied a newspaper report on Friday that they were in talks on creating a pan-European TV company after the Italian media house bought a 9.6% stake in its German rival this week.

The holding company would be based in the Netherlands or Belgium and not in countries such as Italy, Spain or Germany where the broadcasters have much of their business, Italian daily Il Messaggero reported, citing a plan drawn up by Mediaset’s adviser Citi.

“We are not engaged in such a conversation,” ProSieben said in a statement to Reuters issued in response to the Messaggero report.

Separately, a Mediaset spokesman also denied the company was in talks with ProSieben on forming a pan-European TV group. Citi was not immediately available for comment.

Mediaset this week became ProSiebensat’s second largest shareholder, building a stake in its German peer following months of speculation it wanted to merge with the Munich-based operator.

Mediaset, which is controlled by the holding company of the family of Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has made no secret of its ambition to become the first free pan-European broadcaster.

The Milan-based broadcaster tried to broaden its business in 2016 with a pay-TV deal with French media group Vivendi aimed at building a southern European media powerhouse.

But the deal fell through when Vivendi backtracked, leading to a court battle that soured relations between the two. Vivendi has a 28.8% holding in Mediaset.

Mediaset shares were up 1.4%, while ProSiebensat shares are down 0.5% by 1015 GMT.