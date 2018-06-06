Australia's Prospa delays listing on debut day after regulator queries loan terms

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian online small business lender Prospa Group Limited (PGL.AX) postponed its listing 15 minutes before its shares were due to begin trading on Wednesday after the corporate regulator questioned its loan terms.

Prospa planned to list a quarter of the business for A$146.5 million ($112.13 million) and the shares were due to start trading at midday Sydney time (0200 GMT).

The company said at 11.45 am it was postponing the listing for 48 hours after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) asked about its “small business loan terms, in the context of an industry wide review into financial services small business loan term”.

A Prospa spokeswoman declined to comment further, while an ASIC spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Spokespeople for the investment banks managing Prospa’s initial public offering (IPO), Macquarie Group Ltd and UBS, were also not immediately available for comment.

ASIC’s question to Prospa comes amid a year-long public inquiry into widespread finance sector misconduct.

Small-business lending was in focus over the past two weeks when the judge-led inquiry heard testimony from several small business owners who believed they lost their property and livelihoods because of unfair treatment by lenders.