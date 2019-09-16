Deals
Naspers holds 74% stake in Prosus post IPO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - South African investment company Naspers Ltd. said on Monday it holds a 74% stake in Prosus (PRX.AS), the Dutch holding firm it has spun off to run its global consumer internet investments, including a 31% stake in China’s Tencent (0700.HK).

The figures published in Johannesburg following Prosus’s Initial Public Offering in Amsterdam last week showed a 1.3% increase in the number of Naspers shares outstanding, as a handful of shareholders elected to receive additional Naspers shares rather than Prosus shares in the IPO.

