Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protestors stand with their hands up on Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of St. John's Episcopal Church after police clashed with demonstrators trying to pull down the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across from the White House during racial inequality protests in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling “killer scum” on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police intervened.

The confrontation unfolded in Lafayette Square, where crowds peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer were forcibly displaced three weeks ago to make way for staged photos of President Trump holding a bible up in front a nearby church.

The thwarted effort to topple the famed bronze likeness of Jackson astride a rearing horse marked the latest attempt during protests growing out of Floyd’s death to destroy monuments of historical figures considered racist or divisive.

Monday’s incident began around dusk with scores of protesters, most wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus infection, breaking through a 6-foot-tall fence erected in recent days around the statute at the center of the park.

Protesters then climbed onto the monument, fastening ropes and cords around the sculpted heads of both Jackson and his horse and dousing the marble pedestal with yellow paint before the crowd began trying to yank the statute from its base.

Dozens of law enforcement officers, led by U.S. Park Police, stormed into the square, swinging batons and firing chemical agents to drive the from around the statue. By dark, police had taken control and outnumbered demonstrators in the immediate area.

Jackson, a former U.S. Army general nicknamed “Old Hickory,” served two terms in the White House, from 1829 to 1837, possessing a populist political style that has sometimes been compared with that of Trump.

Native American activists have long criticized Jackson, a Democrat, for signing the 1830 Indian Removal Act, which led to thousands of Native Americans being driven from their lands by the U.S. government and forced to march West in what became known as the “Trail of Tears.” Many perished before reaching their intended destination.